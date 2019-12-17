Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Up 6.7%

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.45, 4,092,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,343,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pareteum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pareteum by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pareteum by 40.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 267,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Pareteum during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pareteum by 744.2% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 109,395 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pareteum by 1,418.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,677 shares during the last quarter.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

