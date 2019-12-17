Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post $26.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.52 billion and the highest is $30.54 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $29.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $107.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.58 billion to $110.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.46 billion to $141.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,221. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 64.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 166,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

