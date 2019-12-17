Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce $248.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $186.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $801.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.20 million to $803.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

PB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,231. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $75.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

