Qitmeer Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $2,756.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00189946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.01224350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00121551 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Allcoin, CoinEgg, Coinnest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.