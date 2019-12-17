Roy James Kasmar Sells 2,000 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $107,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,439. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Essent Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

