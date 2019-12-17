Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post $2.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $2.37 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $67.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith acquired 1,831 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ryder System by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ryder System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Ryder System by 7.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

