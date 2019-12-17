SEEK (ASX:SEK) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.68

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$23.68 ($16.79) and last traded at A$23.51 ($16.67), with a volume of 112699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$23.31 ($16.53).

The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$22.56 and its 200 day moving average is A$21.41.

In related news, insider Andrew Bassat 243,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

SEEK Company Profile (ASX:SEK)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

