Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00, 2,409,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,017,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sesen Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth about $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

