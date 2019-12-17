Smartshare Price Hits $0.0002 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $13.77 and $51.55. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $868,432.00 and approximately $145,791.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00189903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.01231613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00120978 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $50.98, $7.50, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $18.94, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.