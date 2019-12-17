Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,197,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Analyst Recommendations for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

