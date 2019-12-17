USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00014932 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Hotbit, CoinEx and SouthXchange. USD Coin has a market cap of $467.52 million and approximately $364.24 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.01869126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052911 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 474,553,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,191,065 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Korbit, FCoin, Coinsuper, CPDAX, Crex24, Hotbit, CoinEx, SouthXchange, OKEx, LATOKEN, Coinbase Pro and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.