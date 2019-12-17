ValuEngine Upgrades Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) to “Hold”

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

ORKLY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,955. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

