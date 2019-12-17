Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) were up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.29, approximately 593,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 344,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $413.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $114,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,676 shares in the company, valued at $342,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 28,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $315,429.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,430,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,515,423.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

