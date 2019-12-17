Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.40 Million

Brokerages expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to report sales of $49.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.12 million to $51.12 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $180.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.97 million to $181.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $192.17 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $199.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. 333,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,449. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $638.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after buying an additional 688,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vocera Communications by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after buying an additional 343,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 572.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 233,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

