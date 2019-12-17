Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Down 8%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares fell 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38, 1,265,073 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,351,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRH. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark set a $5.00 price target on Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). Waitr had a negative net margin of 168.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 71.7% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 89,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

