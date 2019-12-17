WITChain (WIT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

WITChain (CURRENCY:WIT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. WITChain has a market capitalization of $25,827.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of WITChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WITChain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and IDAX. In the last seven days, WITChain has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000600 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001077 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About WITChain

WITChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. WITChain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,980,000,000 tokens. The official website for WITChain is www.witchain.org . WITChain’s official Twitter account is @witcoin_io

WITChain Token Trading

WITChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WITChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WITChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WITChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

