Zacks: Analysts Expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.69 Million

Analysts expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report $781.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $774.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $796.50 million. Splunk reported sales of $622.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $478,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,628 shares of company stock worth $8,129,806. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 102.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,046. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.26 and a beta of 2.10. Splunk has a twelve month low of $90.08 and a twelve month high of $152.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

