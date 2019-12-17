Zacks: Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.59 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce $34.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.26 billion to $34.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $33.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $139.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.15 billion to $141.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $143.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.96 billion to $147.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

WBA stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,417,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $77.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $38,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

