Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.41 Million

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report sales of $31.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.20 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $18.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $117.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.30 million to $119.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $155.50 million, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $164.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million.

ATRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. 796,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,870. The company has a market capitalization of $762.28 million, a PE ratio of -117.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.13.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

