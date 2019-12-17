Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.25 Million

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to post $422.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $414.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.90 million. Wendys reported sales of $397.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wendys by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Wendys by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,087 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wendys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendys stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Wendys has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendys (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit