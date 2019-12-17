Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to post $422.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $414.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.90 million. Wendys reported sales of $397.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wendys by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Wendys by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,087 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wendys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendys stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Wendys has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

