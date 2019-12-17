Zacks Investment Research Lowers Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) to Sell

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FSB. Stephens started coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Franklin Financial Network stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. 61,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a market cap of $510.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Franklin Financial Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 569,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

