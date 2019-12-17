Zacks: Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Given $44.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BATRA. FBN Securities began coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Liberty Braves Group Series A stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. 37,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 243,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $3,662,056.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,687,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.