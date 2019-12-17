Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.04 and last traded at $52.78, approximately 1,108,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 558,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $69.00 target price on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,711,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,250 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zogenix by 12.2% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after buying an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,312,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zogenix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

