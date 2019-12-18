1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

FLWS traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 441,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.50. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth $846,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 314,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,535 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

