AC3 Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One AC3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Bibox and BTC-Alpha. AC3 has a market capitalization of $494,611.00 and $622.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AC3 has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network . The official website for AC3 is ac3.io . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

