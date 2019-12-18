Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $109.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.95. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.