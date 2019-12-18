American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:AMRB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.24.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

