Analysts Expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $804.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce $804.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $793.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $814.63 million. MAXIMUS reported sales of $664.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $77,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,871 shares of company stock worth $2,830,978. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,014,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,106,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 54.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,227,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after acquiring an additional 433,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,137,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,480,000 after buying an additional 179,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $73.71. 382,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. MAXIMUS has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

