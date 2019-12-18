Analysts Set FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) PT at $1.75

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of FCEL remained flat at $$0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,692,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,626,330. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $129.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.55% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

