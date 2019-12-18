Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.77

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $14.98. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 52,463 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth $232,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

