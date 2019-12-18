ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Up 1.2%

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) shares shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.98, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

