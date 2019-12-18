At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Downgraded by ValuEngine

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOME. Bank of America set a $6.00 price objective on At Home Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

HOME stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 2,101,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $339.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 270,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $2,676,750.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 101,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter worth about $800,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 360.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 270,831 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

