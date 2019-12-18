Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

AUPH traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

