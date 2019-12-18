Autonio Market Cap Hits $152,254.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $152,254.00 and approximately $113.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00185830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01175323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025577 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119962 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Ethfinex, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

