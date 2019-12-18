Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Williams Capital cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

AVA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.21. 489,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.33. Avista has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $49.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Avista by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avista by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in Avista by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

