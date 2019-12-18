Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 10.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) shot up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock to $100.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics traded as high as $89.64 and last traded at $89.57, 2,664,555 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,477,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.97.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 2,180 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

