Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $2.99. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 883 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 391,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

