Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $2.99. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 883 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.
