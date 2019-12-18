Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Trading Up 0.6%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 135.02 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 133.75 ($1.76), approximately 620,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.75).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 137.18.

In other Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust news, insider Graham Paterson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($26,835.04).

