BidaskClub Downgrades Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Sell

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $78.67 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 301.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 76,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 57,245 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.