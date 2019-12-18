bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $355.04 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001977 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 49,455,100 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

