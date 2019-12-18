Bitcoinus (BITS) Reaches One Day Volume of $14,697.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $20.00 and $14,697.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 64% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059387 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086401 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000856 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061331 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,132.86 or 0.99391895 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

