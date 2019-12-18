bitUSD (BITUSD) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. bitUSD has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $2,306.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00007166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. During the last week, bitUSD has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.01174884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,812,390 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org . The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

