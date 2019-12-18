Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackrock Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Blackrock Capital Investment stock remained flat at $$5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,265. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $344.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Keenan bought 30,279 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 8,000.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

