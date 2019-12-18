Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.28. 603,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,172. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $875,632.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,022 shares of company stock worth $1,575,382. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

