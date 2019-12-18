Brokerages Set First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Price Target at $18.19

Dec 18th, 2019

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,072,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 351,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 258.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 297,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 6,980.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. 5,159,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

