Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $168.71

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.71.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th.
In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $223,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,749 shares of company stock worth $3,224,444 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
JAZZ stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,528. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $113.52 and a 1 year high of $153.03.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
