Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $168.71

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $223,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,749 shares of company stock worth $3,224,444 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,528. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $113.52 and a 1 year high of $153.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

