Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

BPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,859,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 40.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.92. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

