BST/ETP 20621130 WTI OIL ETC (LON:WTID) Shares Up 0.9%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

BST/ETP 20621130 WTI OIL ETC (LON:WTID) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,005.50 ($26.38) and last traded at GBX 2,006.50 ($26.39), approximately 93 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,988.25 ($26.15).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,465.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 971.91.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for BST/ETP 20621130 WTI OIL ETC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BST/ETP 20621130 WTI OIL ETC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit