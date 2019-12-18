Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.23. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. 246,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

