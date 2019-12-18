Celer Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.49 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,044,342 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TOKOK, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

